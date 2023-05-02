Analyzing BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07% Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BYD has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion 2.69 $472.00 million $0.51 59.26 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust $309.99 million 9.62 $345.94 million N/A N/A

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

BYD beats Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway. Its portfolio comprises office and retail properties in Singapore and Australia. The company was founded on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

