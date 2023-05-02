8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $6.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

8X8 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.20 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $197,114. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 35.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 100,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

