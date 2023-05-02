Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $23.82

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after buying an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

