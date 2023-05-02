Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $95.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

