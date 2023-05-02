Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $100.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.