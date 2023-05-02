Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $31.95

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,517,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

