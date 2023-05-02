Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.62.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Accolade has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

