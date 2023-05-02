StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

