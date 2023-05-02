Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Pyxis Oncology

PYXS opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $31,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

