ResMed Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90. ResMed has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.