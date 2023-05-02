Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

