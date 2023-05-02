Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE REXR opened at $55.47 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after buying an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,626,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

