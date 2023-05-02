Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.