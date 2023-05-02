Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

