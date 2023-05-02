Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

