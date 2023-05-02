Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.31%.
About Air T
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
