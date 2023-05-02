FY2023 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,202 shares of company stock worth $14,184,409. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

