Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.