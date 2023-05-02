FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

