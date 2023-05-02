FY2023 EPS Estimates for TVA Group Cut by Analyst (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TVA Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$171.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.00 million.

TVA Group Stock Performance

About TVA Group

TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

