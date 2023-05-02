Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

