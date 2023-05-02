Vale S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 38.99%.

Vale Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.