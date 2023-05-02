Vale S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 38.99%.
Vale Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.
Vale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
