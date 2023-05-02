Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.