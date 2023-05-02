Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

