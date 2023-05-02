KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Luxfer Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

LXFR stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

