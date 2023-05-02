William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $202.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

