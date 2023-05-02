Brokers Set Expectations for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

NYSE EAT opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

