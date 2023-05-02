Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of DLR opened at $96.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

