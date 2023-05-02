KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 527,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

