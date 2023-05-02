W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.89. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $32.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.61. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

