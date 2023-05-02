ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $195.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICON Public by 10.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in ICON Public by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

