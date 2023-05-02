Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Cut by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

