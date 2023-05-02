Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NOV opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.