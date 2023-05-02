Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2023 earnings at $15.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LII. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $282.43 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $285.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

