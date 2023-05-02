Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $170.62 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,587,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

