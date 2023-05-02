Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Lifted by William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Shares of LII stock opened at $282.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $285.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lennox International by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $7,739,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

