Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Shares of MOH opened at $305.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

