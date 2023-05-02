Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $318.87 on Monday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,314.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

