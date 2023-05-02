Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

QIPT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

