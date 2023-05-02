Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $328.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.33 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $54,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,314 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

