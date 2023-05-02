Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

