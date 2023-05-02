Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

FET stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

