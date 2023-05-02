Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

