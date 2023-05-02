Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CWEN stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.