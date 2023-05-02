Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTO opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

