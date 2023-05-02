Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,519.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,494.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,455.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

