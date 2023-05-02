Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -8.42% -26.71% -10.28% Marin Software -91.05% -53.63% -42.94%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 2.93 -$48.73 million ($0.26) -36.54 Marin Software $20.02 million 0.67 -$18.23 million ($1.14) -0.68

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 0 4 0 2.33 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.