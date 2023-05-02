Reviewing Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) & Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF)

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) are both miscellaneous companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Noranda Income Fund and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noranda Income Fund 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noranda Income Fund currently has a consensus target price of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Noranda Income Fund’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noranda Income Fund is more favorable than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noranda Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.17 8.57 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund $67.46 million N/A N/A ($0.03) -1,144.61

This table compares Noranda Income Fund and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noranda Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Noranda Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.2%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Noranda Income Fund pays out 302.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays out -10,341.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Noranda Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noranda Income Fund and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noranda Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Noranda Income Fund beats Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located. Zinc concentrate is supplied to the Processing Facility by Glencore Canada Corporation (”Glencore Canada”) under an agreement that will last until 2017. The Fund is paid a processing fee for refining the zinc, and it earns additional revenue through zinc metal premiums, by-product credits and metal recovery gains. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

