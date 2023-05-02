Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $100.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

