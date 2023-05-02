NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

