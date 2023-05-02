Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $148.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.90.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $16,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

